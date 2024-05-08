VIRAL: Man sets Guinness World Record by hugging trees

A man from Ghana went viral after setting the Guinness World Record by hugging over 1,000 trees in an hour.

Abubaker Tahiru, a forestry student in Alabama in the United States now holds the world record for hugging the most trees in an hour.

Guinness World Records shared a video of his achievement on Instagram which soon went viral.

Abubaker Tahiru set the world record at Tuskegee National Forest in which he hugged 1,123 trees and was not allowed to hug a tree twice.

It is pertinent to mention that the forestry student achieved the record while fasting for Ramadan.

Following the achievement, Tahiru said that the attempt was challenging as he could drink water during the whole time as he was fasting.

“However, this also proved to be helpful in a way, as there was no need to pause for water breaks, allowing me to continue the attempt uninterrupted from start to finish,” he added.

The video showed Tahiru swiftly hugging trees. Guinness World Record captioned the post, “Most trees hugged in one hour (individual) 1,123 by Abubakar Tahiru.”

