Viral: Man sets Mercedes car on fire over non-payment of dues

NOIDA: A 40-year-old construction contractor was arrested for burning down a Mercedes Benz car of a property builder, who reportedly failed to pay the former’s dues.

The incident took place in Sardarpur village of Noida in India’s Uttar Pradesh (UP) state. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused – identified as Ranveer – was unhappy as the property owner failed to clear his payment of INR2.68 lakh.

The police said the incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. In a now-viral video, a man cane be seen coming on a two-wheeler and parking it in front of a white Mercedes on the street.

He then poured an inflammable liquid, presumably petrol, over the car and set it on fire, before fleeing the street. People present in the area at the time of the incident alerted the owner but significant damage was done.

Meanwhile, the car owner’s family denied the allegations and said they knew the labourer, identified as Ranveer, for the past decade.

Instead, they accused the arrested man of being upset since he was replaced by another mason two years ago. One of the family members said the man’s claim that dues worth Rs 2 lakh are pending is laughable as all his dues were cleared when he went home during COVID-19 lockdown.

He further said that there was a wedding at their place during COVID-19 lockdown and some other workers were hired since Ranveer was at home at the time. This infuriated Ranveer and he also threatened the new worker.

The accused was arrested under Section 435 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) of the Indian Penal Code. Police investigation is currently underway and an FIR has been registered in the case.

