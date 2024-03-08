Horrific video: Man shot dead in front of mother, wife, children

A horrific video of a man getting shot dead in front of his mother, wife and children in India is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed the deceased, Sachin, walking towards his car in Rohtak, Haryana. At the same time, a white car approached the man who was getting inside his vehicle.

Some men got out of the white car and opened fire at Sachin – a scrap and property dealer by profession – killing him on the spot.

His mother, wife and children were outside their home at the time of the shooting. His mother ran towards Sachin’s car while his wife took the children inside the house.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

The notorious Goldy Brar has taken responsibility for the killing. A gangster, identifying himself as Rohit Godara Goldy Brar, said his group gunned down Sachin as he was an ally of their enemies.

“I am Rohit Godara Goldy Brar (a reference to another Lawrence Bishnoi gang member),” he was quoted saying in an NDTV report. “The bookie (Sachin Goda) of Gurugram, who considered himself the biggest bookie of Delhi has been killed in Lakhan Majra, Haryana.

“We take full responsibility for this. He was a partner of our enemies Kaushal Chaudhary and Amit Dagar.”

