Man “solves” Rubik’s cube in 1.26 seconds, video goes viral

Netizens scratched their heads when a video of a man “solving” a Rubik’s cube in just 1.26 seconds went viral on social media.

The viral video, shared on Instagram by hydemagician, sees the man solving the puzzle in just a move in just over a second. It has over four million likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyde (@hydemagician)



It did not sit well with netizens as some of them believed it was planned.

“That ain’t shuffled properly,” a netizen wrote while another stated, “Uhhh anyone else notice the bottom right corners where already complete? All he had to do was flip and finish the rotation.. 😅 just very fast lol”.

Hyde, in the comment section, said it was a prank as he is a magician.

Related – Rubik’s cube loses EU trademark

The Instagram user posted another video in which he admitted to it being fake. He also explained how he pulled off the trick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyde (@hydemagician)

The Guinness World Record for the fastest time to solve a 3x3x3 rotating puzzle cube is 3.47 seconds by Yusheng Du from China. He set the milestone at the Wuhu Open 2018 on November 24.

Comments