Viral: Man spits on roti while cooking

A number of social media users from India expressed anger on a viral video that sees a man spitting on bread while cooking it.

The viral video sees the man, identified as Naushad, spitting on the roti while cooking it on the tandoor. A foreign news agency reported that the incident took place in an engagement ceremony in Meerut city of the Uttar Pradesh state.

यूपी: मेरठ में एक समारोह के लिए रोटियां बनाते हुए उन पर थूक रहे नौशाद का वीडियो वायरल.. pic.twitter.com/fDeJWKcQwy — Newsroom Post (@NewsroomPostCom) December 5, 2021

Here’s how social media reacted to the incident.

all biryani dishes in India should be renamed as ‘thook biryani’ — GabaKayZen (@GabaKayZen) December 5, 2021

Inhe theka dete hi kyu ho — Deep💪🤛🇮🇳 (@1_have_adream) December 5, 2021



It made rounds on social media on December 3.

The child informed the family members and they contacted the contractor of the catering service and bring the accused forward. The incident was later reported to the police.

The accused and the contractor both were taken into custody and interrogation is underway.

It is not the first time that such an incident has taken place during wedding ceremonies in India.

Earlier, a man got caught on camera spitting on roti while cooking it in Meerut Pradesh, India. The man spat on each roti before putting it in tandoor on purpose.

Sources said that the man was baking rotis in Aroma Garden on February 16, when one of the guests noticed it and recorded the video. Later, he shared the video on social media.

