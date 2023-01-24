Horrific incident: Man stabs wife to death on busy road

A man brutally stabbed his wife to death in the middle of a busy road in India’s Tamil Nadu state, as people around watched the incident.

A spine-chilling incident was caught on CCTV installed in the area in which a man can be seen attacking his wife multiple times until she collapsed on the road.

The victim, identified as Punitha, used to work at a private shoe company. She was on her way home on Monday night when her husband, Jaishankar, attacked her and escaped from the scene.

(Warning! disturbing images) Man Stabs Wife To Death On Busy Road In Tamil Nadu; Arrested. Horrific Act Caught On CCTV #VelloreStabbing pic.twitter.com/nWWuK6J9TO — India.com (@indiacom) January 24, 2023



According to India Today reports, Punitha was rushed to the nearest hospital but succumbed to her injuries and died. Moreover, the accused has been arrested by the Indian police and further investigation is underway.

