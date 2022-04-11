VIRAL: Man steals cash from groom’s garland

A video of a man from India stealing cash from a groom’s wedding garland is viral and people found the incident similar to that in the Netflix web show Money Heist.

The viral video, shared on the social media application Instagram, was uploaded by Meemlogy. The funny caption stated that the thief will be thinking of buying a wedding gift from the stolen money.

The video sees the man, wearing red clothes, sitting beside the bridegroom and attempting to steal money. He stops doing it at first when the married man looks at him. He succeeds in his second attempt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meemlogy (@meemlogy)

The video is close to getting a million likes. They came up with some hilarious comments.

A user wrote, “Dhanda kro to bda kro bhai varna na kro 😂 (Launch a large scale business instead of a small one if you plan on starting one). A second user said that no one should have such friends.

Comments