WATCH: Man suffers heart attack while playing cricket, died

A tragic incident was reported, where a 36-year-old engineer suffered a heart attack while playing cricket and died in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, India.

Vikas Negi was collapsed on the pitch while taking a run during a cricket match in Noida Sector 135 and was later pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms, showed the engineer collapsing in the middle of the pitch while going for a run.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE: (Trigger Warning: Disturbing Visuals)

Negi’s friends rushed him to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The initial reports from doctors suggest that Negi likely died of a heart attack, adding that Vikas Negi had a history of COVID-19, but had recovered well and was completely healthy.

However, the Indian Police have registered a case in this regard and the body has been sent for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death and rule out any foul play.

Meanwhile, police said that further investigation in the case is underway.

