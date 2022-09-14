VIRAL: Man takes selfie, throws phone instead of fish

Social media were in splits after a hilarious video of a man throwing his cellphone in the water after taking a selfie with fish went viral.

The viral video showed the man holding the fish whilst standing on the boat. He took pictures of him with it in a happy mood.

However, he got absent-minded and threw his cell phone in the water instead of the fish. He bent over to look for the mobile.

The amusing video has millions of views and likes. It got thousands of tweets and quote tweets. Netizens came up with hilarious replies.

I’ve done something similar – threw away the candy bar and put the wrapper in my mouth. — Comfrey Pond (@ComfreyPond) September 11, 2022

Even if it’s fake it’s still funny. — Manny Destura 100%🇺🇸 (@MannyDestura) September 11, 2022

Story of my ADHD life… — Greg Holtz (@gregoryholtz) September 11, 2022

Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-a fish might be more expensive than his phone 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Abdullah (@A22Qz) September 11, 2022

We come across baffling videos and stories about cellphones getting lost or destroyed in weird ways.

A Malaysian man who lost his phone found selfies and videos of a monkey he believed stole the device after retrieving it from the jungle behind his house.

Zackrydz Rodzi, a student in Batu Pahat, Malaysia, woke up on Saturday to find his mobile phone missing. He finally located it the following day after hearing it ring in a jungle area behind his home. Zackrydz’s uncle joked that perhaps there was a photo of the thief on the phone. Turns out, he was right.

Something yang korang takkan jumpa setiap abad. Semalam pagi tido bangun bangun tengahari phone hilang. Cari cari satu rumah geledah sana sini semua takde then last last jumpa casing phone je tinggal bawah katil tapi phonenya takde. Sambung bawah. pic.twitter.com/0x54giujnY — zack (@Zackrydz) September 13, 2020

Unlike some parts of the world where monkeys live in or near urban areas, there is no history of monkeys stealing things from houses in the local neighbourhood, said the student. He suspects the monkey may have entered the house through his brother’s open bedroom window.

The pictures show a monkey staring into the lens and then appearing to try and push the phone into its mouth, possibly in an effort to eat the unusual find.

There were a string of blurry images of the jungle foliage as well as a failed attempt to produce a panoramic image.

