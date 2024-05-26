Caught On Cam: Man thrown off terrace, thrashed over money dispute

Police launched an investigation after a viral video showed a man being thrown off the terrace of a building and thrashed over a financial dispute.

The viral video shot from a nearby building showed as many as five assailants grabbing a man on the terrace and throwing him to the ground in India’s Lucknow city, an Indian media outlet reported.

The incident reportedly stemmed from a financial dispute between the victim and the suspects.

While the man survived the fall, the assailants went on to thrash him as he laid on the ground in pain and agony.

Out of the five assailants, three were identified as Amit, Gautam and Ankur who were recorded in the viral video picking up the man and throwing him from the terrace of the first floor of the building.

The other two suspects were seen waiting for the victim to touch ground and began beating him as soon as he fell to the ground.

The three identified suspects were the seen in the viral video joining in and thrashing the man.

Soon after the video went viral on social media, local police said that a case was registered and investigations were being initiated to apprehend the suspects.

The Uttar Pradesh Police asked the Lucknow Police to “please take the necessary legal action”.

Last month, a youth was seen pushed off the terrace of a posh hotel in a viral video after a brawl turned violent during a wedding celebration in India.

The 27-year-old man, the son of a businessman, got into a heated exchange with another businessman and his son in Bareilly district of India’s Uttar Pradesh state.

The viral CCTV footage showed the victim, identified as Sarthak Agarwal, being thrown off the terrace.