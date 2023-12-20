Horrific video: Man throws neighbours’ pet dog in dumpster

A horrific video of a man throwing his neighbour’s pet dog into a dumpster in the United States has gone viral on social media.

The viral video showed 55-year-old Anthony Bellman throwing a garbage bag into a dumpster behind a store in Lehigh Acres, near Fort Myers in the state of Florida.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND NOT SUITABLE FOR MINORS

Florida man Anthony Bellman arrested after strangling his 16-year-old dog, putting her into a trash bag, and tossing her into a dumpster. pic.twitter.com/15EBs6R38R — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 19, 2023

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told the media that employees informed them about a moving garbage bag in the dumpster. There was a Shih Tzu dog named Xyla with a rope around her neck.

The canine was taken to a local pet hospital for treatment.

The Animal Cruelty Task Force officials launched an investigation into the incident. During the inquiry, they came across surveillance footage that showed the man committing the act.

Carmine Marceno said he was sickened by the incident and the man had zero regard for the dog’s safety. The cop added that no living thing “deserves to be discarded like common trash.”

The county sheriff also told media that the owners of Xyla, who was micro-chipped, had died.

The authorities tracked his vehicle and reached a nearby residence. He was wearing the same clothing as the man in the footage.

He was taken into custody for questioning and they learned that the 55-year-old told his family that he was taking the canine to be put down.

Carmine Marceno told the media that the dog would have died a painful death had it not been rescued. They added that its “last moments would have been like drowning from the inside out.”

