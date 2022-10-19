VIRAL: Man tied to bike and dragged for not paying debt

A young man from Odisha India was tied to a motorbike and dragged for over two kilometres after failing to pay the amount he borrowed to purchase narcotics, Indian media reported.

The video of the inhumane incident, that took place in Cuttack, Odisha, has gone viral over social media platforms.

The young man had borrowed 10,000 from a man a couple of months back to reportedly buy narcotics. On failing to return the amount on the agreed-upon time, the lender tied him to a bike and made him run for 2 km.

The videos show that some locals try to intervene but the lender threatens them with a sharp object.

The locals tried to intervene but were threatened by the accused brandishing a sharp weapon.

DCP Cuttack Pinak Mishra told that the video which went viral came to their notice, action has been taken and an investigation is underway.

Also Read: Tied, tortured body of five-year-old boy recovered in Karachi

Both the accused have been arrested.

Comments