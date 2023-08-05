WATCH: Man ties up, thrashes minor son with sticks for skipping school

A horrific incident came to light from India’s New Delhi city, where a man reportedly tied up and beat his 10-year-old son with a wooden stick for skipping school.

According to the Indian police officials, the incident took place in a village in the Kaushambi district of New Delhi, when a young boy decided to skip school, leading to harsh physical punishment by his father.

A video of the disturbing incident has gone viral on the social media platform Twitter showing the half-naked minor boy lying on the ground, with his hands and feet tied with a rope, while his own father repeatedly bashes him with a large wooden stick.

The video shows the boy writhing in pain and crying for help as his own father identified as Maiku Prajapati, keeps beating his son with a wooden stick.

Following the incident, the local Indian police swiftly took the action and detained Prajapati, while a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against him.

Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Samar Bahadur said the boy was taken to a hospital for treatment and his condition is stated to be stable, meanwhile further probe in the case is underway.