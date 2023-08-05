WATCH: Man ties up, thrashes minor son with sticks for skipping school

A horrific incident came to light from India’s New Delhi city, where a man reportedly tied up and beat his 10-year-old son with a wooden stick for skipping school.
According to the Indian police officials, the incident took place in a village in the Kaushambi district of New Delhi, when a young boy decided to skip school, leading to harsh physical punishment by his father.
A video of the disturbing incident has gone viral on the social media platform Twitter showing the half-naked minor boy lying on the ground, with his hands and feet tied with a rope, while his own father repeatedly bashes him with a large wooden stick.
ये वीडियो UP के जिला #Kaushambi का बताया जा रहा,जहां निर्दयी पिता का अपने मासूम बेटे के हाथ-पैर बांधकर तालिबानी सजा देते वीडियो वायरल हो रहा,मना करने पर भी इस निर्दयी का अपने बच्चे के प्रति दिल नहीं पसीज रहा है,चरवा के गढ़वा गांव का बताया जा रहा वीडियो!!@kaushambipolice #viral pic.twitter.com/s4rlri0ojh
— Gaurav Dixit (@GauravKSD) August 4, 2023
The video shows the boy writhing in pain and crying for help as his own father identified as Maiku Prajapati, keeps beating his son with a wooden stick.
Following the incident, the local Indian police swiftly took the action and detained Prajapati, while a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against him.
Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Samar Bahadur said the boy was taken to a hospital for treatment and his condition is stated to be stable, meanwhile further probe in the case is underway.