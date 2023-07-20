Man tries to crush children over enmity with father

A video of a man running three children over with his car to take revenge from their father in India is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed three children – identified as Shivani, Sneha and Krishna – walking on the road in Lucknow. Suddenly, a white car – driven by Gonda – hit them. It was clear that he wanted to run his vehicle over them.

The children suffered serious injuries in the murder attempt. They are being treated at a local hospital.

Gonda was arrested while trying to escape.

Indian news website India Today reported that Gonda resorted to the heinous behaviour to avenge him being nominated in a case by their father Virender aka Sitaram.

It is pertinent to mention that people resort to heinous acts to seek revenge against their rivals.

