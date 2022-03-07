Viral: Man pranks Turkish ice cream vendor

Turkish ice cream is more popular because of the vendors’ jugglery than its taste and up until now, we have seen the iconic and fun method Turkish ice cream vendors use to serve ice cream cones.

The tricks Turkish ice cream seller do before serving a delicate dessert spoon is a funny experience and the internet is full of these videos.

In latest video, a customer was seen pulling a prank on the Turkish vendor.

In a video uploaded by wanderzone on Instagram, it can be seen that the customer is pulling a prank on the vendor. The video has gone viral ever since it was posted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel Nature Adventure (@wanderzoneofficial)

When the vendor gives the ice cream cone to the customer, he pulls out the cone from his stick and eats it. this time. The ice cream seller once again tries to give him a second cone, hoping he will be able to take it back from the customer this time.

But the customer tricks him again by holding on to the cone and then munches on it. He pulls the same prank the third time.

Read More: VIDEO: MAN OUTPLAYS TURKISH ICE CREAM TRICKERY

Ever since this video was uploaded on Instagram account, it gained massive traction and has 125 million views with 6.6 million views and 31.3K comments!

Comments