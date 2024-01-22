22.9 C
VIRAL: Man uses car-lifter, resorts to aerial firing during election campaign

KARACHI: A political supporter, uses a car-lifter to lift his chair for aerial firing during an election campaign in Karachi’s Mahmoodabad area, ARY News reported on Monday.

As elections draw closer, instances of both conflict and celebration have emerged, highlighting the need for increased security measures.

A video footage came to light in which, a political party supporter, in a dramatic gesture, used a forklift to lift his chair and fired nine shots from his pistol straight into the air, while other party members continued to dance to the music beat.

The police authorities in Karachi are now examining the video to determine its authenticity, timing, and location. Police officials are actively involved in verifying the details related to the incident.

