Watch: Man violently attacks golgappa seller

A video of a customer violently attacking a vendor for giving him less golgappas despite receiving the full payment is going viral.

The viral video on the social media application X, formerly Twitter, showed Kishor Kumar violently thrashing Ram Sevak for selling five golgappas for INR10 in the Uttar Pradesh state’s Hamirpur district.

It started when the customer demanded seven golgappas instead of five for INR10. They had an argument, which turned into a brawl.

Police launched an investigation after the video went viral. Kishor Kumar had left the scene before the law enforcers arrived.

It is pertinent to mention that India has a history of customers attacking food sellers over money. Earlier, a disturbing video of youngsters thrashing a cigarette vendor with sticks and belts in India made rounds on social media.

India news agency Times of India reported that the incident happened in the Deen Dayal Nagar area in Gwalior city of Madhya Pradesh.

The age-restricted video the vendor being violently beaten with sticks and belt. The attackers reportedly got angry after being asked for payment.

