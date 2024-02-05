VIRAL: Man vows to eat raw chicken meat till he gets sick

A man became a social media sensation after starting a challenge in which he would eat raw chicken meat daily till he gets sick.

John’s mission is simple. He records himself eating raw chicken with different seasonings and sides and uploads it on social media.

John spoke about his “Raw Chicken Experiment” in an interview with People magazine. According to the individual, he gets intrigued by things that are forbidden.

“Whenever someone tells me not to do something, it always makes me a little interested more,” he was quoted saying by Yahoo in its report. “This time was with chicken.”

He said he wanted to try eating raw chicken meat and see how long he could go.

John added that he incorporates organic local farm fruits and vegetables with protein to make the process more enduring.

“I am getting organic local farm stuff which may give me a better shot. I decided to make the [Instagram] page and do it in a sort of funny way, because that’s the type of content I would want to see myself. I had to step up to the plate,” he says.

It is pertinent to mention that eating raw or undercooked chicken can have serious health concerns. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States stated that it could result in one have food poisoning.

Sharing statistics, CDC estimated that 1 million people get sick from eating contaminated poultry every year in the United States.

