Man walks on plane’s wing over seaside cliff, video goes viral

A hair raising video seeing a man walking on an aeroplane’s wings that was suspended on the edge of a cliff is going viral on social media.

The viral video was shared on the picture and video-sharing social media application @earthpix.

“@koming.darmawan exploring this retired Boeing aircraft that’s been placed on a seaside cliff,” the caption read. “It’s to be turned into a tourist accommodation near Nyang-Nyang beach in Uluwatu Badung Regency.”

The photographer Koming Darmawan bravely walked on the wing of the aircraft which was suspended on the cliff.

The heart-stopping clip video saw millions of views from the users. Netizens were alarmed over what they saw.

“My heart just dropped,” a user wrote. Another netizen stated, “I’m panicking just watching. A third netizen added, “My knees went weak watching him go to the end!”

Social media has videos full of dangerous stunts which have gone awry in many instances.

Earlier, a video of a group of skydivers who had to jump for their lives during an air crash that involved two aircraft in the skies of Wisconsin state of the United States went viral.

THIS SOME OF THE WILDEST SH*T EVER CAUGHT ON CAMERA 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/IpBo1VAXKD — elon tusks (@3piececrispy) September 21, 2021

The shaky camera footage, which captured the chaotic situation unravelling, sees them jumping off from their aircraft just before it collided in mid-air.

The video was shared on the micro-blogging social media website Twitter by a user named “Theory”. He wrote that it was one of the wildest moments that has been caught on camera.

All skydivers along with the two pilots were unharmed, according to reports.

