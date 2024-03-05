VIRAL: Man’s incredible life-saving escape from flash flood

Terrifying footage has captured the moment a man in his pickup truck made a last-ditch escape from flash flood waters.

The video, which is going viral on X, shows how smartly a man escaped from the flood using his pickup truck and presence of mind.

Amazing escape from a flood 📹 : alfaife.905 pic.twitter.com/3Jt0S4Vf7a — Visionaledge (@Visionaledge) March 4, 2024

The viral video show thatdriver – surrounded by waters on his left and right – is navigating his way through the sand and racing against the waters to escape with his life.

With seconds ticking away, the driver maneuvered through the treacherous sand, racing against the advancing floodwaters.

It is believed the incident happened in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia has been hit with severe weather during its winter and autumn period. In late November floods left motorists stranded and schools shut.

Dozens of people were plucked from vehicles engulfed by floodwaters, Saudi civil defence authorities said.

In 2009, devastating floods claimed the lives of 123 people in the Red Sea city of Jeddah.