Man films scary hot-air balloon ride; video goes viral

A horrific video showing a hot-air balloon crashing after being swept away because of strong winds in the United States is viral.

The viral video was shared by Nicholas McCall, a passenger who was filming his first-ever hot-air balloon ride.

His ride at the San Diego County with the passengers was going smoothly at the start as nothing seemed to be going wrong. That’s when things started to go south.

The pilot of the hot-air balloon gave instructions on how to remain calm during the situation.

“Here we go!” the pilot told the passengers while the vessel was being dragged at high speeds on the grounds. “Everybody hang on! Everybody hang on and stay in the basket!”

He went on to keep the passengers calm by shouting “stay on” on repeat until the basket eventually came to a stop. There were no injuries reported.

Netizens praised the pilot for his quick thinking and tenacity to keep the people calm and safe.

“The pilot was smart to keep communicating, well done.” a user wrote while another wrote that the man may have availed his experience.

A third user quipped, “I absolutely love how our generation is able to keep recording no matter how dangerous the situation lol.”

