Viral: Man’s attempt to save himself from bull attack amuses netizens

A video of a man’s baffling attempt to save himself from a bull attack failing miserably is going viral across social media platforms.

The viral video showed the man being chased by the bull. He got pinned down and the animal started mauling it mercilessly.

A vehicle came to save the man. As the bull was distracted, the victim jumped on its roof. He did not have a tight grip and fell again.

It is pertinent to mention that people have faced serious injuries and even lost their lives when coming face to face with bulls.

A recent video of a stray bull in the Indian capital Delhi hitting and tossing a policeman in the air went viral. The cop was seen crossing a road as the bull is seen coming from the other side of the road.

A stray bull attacking a human is something highly uncommon, as they usually just roam around looking for something to eat. But in this particular viral video, a bull surprisingly hits a policeman into the air.

The bull suddenly turns violent and attacks the cop from behind, tossing him into the air.

