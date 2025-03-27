web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Ramadan Calendar 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

VIDEO: Marcus Stoinis’ six hits female security official

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

An unfortunate incident unfolded during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Marcus Stoinis, the Australian all-rounder representing Punjab Kings, hit a powerful six that accidentally struck a female security official standing beyond the boundary line.

The incident occurred during Punjab Kings’ innings, where Marcus Stoinis played a crucial knock, scoring 20 runs off 15 deliveries. The six was hit off a back-of-length delivery from Mohammed Shami, which sailed over the mid-wicket boundary with immense power and speed. Unfortunately, the ball struck the security official on her right leg, leaving her in discomfort.

Read More: VIDEO: Sanju Samson’s six hits woman, leaves her in tears

Fortunately, the security official quickly recovered from the shock and was able to continue her duties, although she suffered some swelling on her leg. The fans in the stadium were initially concerned for her well-being, but were relieved to see her recover swiftly.

Punjab Kings went on to win the match by 11 runs, scoring an impressive 243/5 in 20 overs. In response, Gujarat Titans managed 232/5, falling short of the target. The win was a crucial one for Punjab Kings, as they look to make a strong push in the IPL 2025 season.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Pakistan's young cricket team should get more chances after New Zealand tour?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.