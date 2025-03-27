VIDEO: Marcus Stoinis’ six hits female security official

An unfortunate incident unfolded during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Marcus Stoinis, the Australian all-rounder representing Punjab Kings, hit a powerful six that accidentally struck a female security official standing beyond the boundary line.

The incident occurred during Punjab Kings’ innings, where Marcus Stoinis played a crucial knock, scoring 20 runs off 15 deliveries. The six was hit off a back-of-length delivery from Mohammed Shami, which sailed over the mid-wicket boundary with immense power and speed. Unfortunately, the ball struck the security official on her right leg, leaving her in discomfort.

Fortunately, the security official quickly recovered from the shock and was able to continue her duties, although she suffered some swelling on her leg. The fans in the stadium were initially concerned for her well-being, but were relieved to see her recover swiftly.

Punjab Kings went on to win the match by 11 runs, scoring an impressive 243/5 in 20 overs. In response, Gujarat Titans managed 232/5, falling short of the target. The win was a crucial one for Punjab Kings, as they look to make a strong push in the IPL 2025 season.