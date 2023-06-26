Mariyam Nafees becomes talk of town with latest pictures

30.9 C
The latest pictures of actress Mariyam Nafees are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

She posed for the pictures in a white shirt and blue jeans in a joyful mood.

The actress has an immense fanbase on social media platforms, where she shares pictures and videos of herself, her family moments, outings and professional endeavours. 

On the acting front, Mariyam Nafees has worked in the hit serial ‘Jhooti‘.

It is pertinent to mention that the prolific celebrity tied the knot with producer Amaan Ahmed in March last year, following a week-long wedding festivities in Islamabad and Swat.

The duo, in one of their chat show outings, revealed that they met on an ad shoot set and hit it off soon. 

Nafees added that the two had been really good friends for a long time before they got into a relationship.

