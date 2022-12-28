Mariyam Nafees steals the show with picture

Actor Mariyam Nafees shared her latest picture which is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The actor shared the viral picture of her posing in a dashing sleeveless top on the interactive platform. Her social media post got thousands of likes from netizens.

In the caption, she wrote that she was in a “state of liberosis”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by مریم نفیس امان (@mariyam.nafees)

Netizens complimented the actor for her looks with their comments. Here’s what they wrote.

“Looking Gorgeous🔥”

“Love this picture 😍”

“Prettiest girl❤️”

“Beautiful ❤️”

“Soo beautiful smile Mariyam 😃😋😜”

“Khoobsorat 👍😘♥️❤️❤️❤️”

Mariyam Nafees, with millions of Instagram followers, is one of the most popular Pakistan celebrities on social media platforms.

The celebrity gives fans about her personal and professional happenings through clicks and clips. Earlier, she turned heads by sharing pictures of her in a pink three-piece suit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by مریم نفیس امان (@mariyam.nafees)

Mariyam Nafees couple exchanged rings with filmmaker Amaan Ahmed in 2021. They tied the knot in March this year.

