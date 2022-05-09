Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch speaks about his love for lassi

Hollywood and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actor Benedict Cumberbatch admitted to having been a fan of sub-continent beverage.

Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Stephen Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said he tasted lassi during his time in India.

The Hollywood star said he spent time in India where he was a Tibetan Buddhist monastery teacher. He added he travelled to northern parts of the country but not the south.

The actor recalled he was fond of the time he spent in Rajasthan state.

The Avengers: Endgame star said he found Tibetan tea strange as it was salty, milky and buttery but was a fan of dumplings. He added he loves lassi as it helps the palate cool especially after eating hot curry.

Recently, Benedict Cumberbatch called for an introduction of an Indian superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Responding to a question on whether he considers the country as a competition for Hollywood or just another location minting large collections for Marvel, Cumberbatch said, “I don’t think the two [industries] are exclusive.”

“You know you’ve got a very avid movie-going public and that translates whether it’s Bollywood or Hollywood. And I think that’s fine. There’s room for both. It’s not an either and or equation at all,” he explained.

“I think Bollywood needs to sort of be part of the MCU. Maybe have a massive dance and bring in the first Indian superhero,” he added.

