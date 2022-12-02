Maryam Noor’s Mehendi function pictures, video go viral

The pictures and video of actor Maryam Noor and husband Ismail Butt’s Mehendi function are going viral on social media.

Thousands of Instagram users liked the viral pictures. Following the tradition, the couple wore yellow.

The viral video showed her dancing in the function.

It is pertinent to mention that Maryam Noor recently tied the knot with Ismail Butt. A video of their nikkah ceremony made rounds on interactive platforms.

The heartwarming clip got thousands of likes from Instagram users who congratulated them on the happy occasion.

Earlier, she shared pictures of her pre-wedding celebrations on the interactive platforms. The clicks showed the couple sharing loving moments.

The couple got engaged this March.

On the work front, Maryam Noor is seen in ARY Digital’s “Taqdeer” alongside Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan. She essays Zoni [sister of the protagonist, Asad] in the play.

The ensemble supporting cast of the drama features Javed Sheikh, Ainee Zaidi, Asim Mehmood, Amna Malik, Hamza, Aadil Hussain, Khalid Anum, Saba Faisal, Zain Afzal, Aliya Ali, Anushay and Hina Rizvi.

Directed by Mohsin Talat, the serial airs Monday to Thursday at 9 pm on ARY Digital.

