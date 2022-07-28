Mashal Khan’s latest pictures go viral

Actor Mashal Khan shared her latest pictures for the fans and they are going viral on social media platforms.

“No make-up photo dumps are my favourite🥰🥰” the caption read. She is seen in black and taking selfies.

The picture gallery got thousands of likes from netizens. The post got heartwarming comments from the application’s users.

Mashal Khan has over a million Instagram followers. She takes to the social media application to share pictures of herself along with family and professional life.

Showbiz actors Mashal Khan and Hammad Shoaib’s new reel went viral across social media platforms.

Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi actor took to his Instagram handle, Tuesday, and shared a new dance reel on the feed. Shoaib can be seen grooving with fellow showbiz actor Mashal Khan on the beats of Habibi, by Swedish rapper Ricky Rich.

“Dance goals,” the actor wrote in the caption of the video. “So this music is trending These days. So we thought we should make a short dance reel for our insta family.”

The reel soon went viral across social media platforms and was shared by several entertainment pages on the photo and video sharing application. The fans of the duo loved their chemistry and synchronized moves on the popular track.

“Hammad is a very good dancer,” noted a social user in the comments, another one wished for ‘more dance reels’ by the two.

Mashal Khan, on the other hand, had given notable performances in Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi and Thora Sa Haq.

Comments