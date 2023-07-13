Viral: Massive shelf cloud formation spotted amid monsoon rains

As heavy rains continue to lash India’s Uttarakhand, a video showing the formation of a shelf cloud in Haridwar has gone viral on social media.

The video, which was posted by Twitter user Anindya Singh, shows clouds that mimic a gorgeous mountain covered in snow, which has piqued interest in this remarkable weather phenomena.

Garnering close to 1.9 lakh views on Twitter, the viral video has left several online viewers in shock, making them even more curious about the formation of such a remarkable meteorological structure.

The Shelf clouds, also called Arcus cloud, are known for their distinctive wedge-shaped formation. They extend horizontally beneath the main cloud base and typically appears on the leading edge of a storm, the Weather Zone said.

What are shelf clouds?

The formation of shelf clouds occurs when a mass of cold and dense air is forcefully driven by the wind into a warmer air mass. This phenomenon takes place during the downdraft of a thunderstorm, where the cold air rapidly descends and disperses, creating a strong gust front.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Uttarakhand will witness intense rain for the next three days. The department has issued an alert for heavy rains in Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Almora, Pauri, Dehradun, Tehri and Chamoli in next 48 hours.