VIRAL: Massive snake on a bike shocks onlookers

A youth in India had received the shock of a lifetime after his bike was taken over by a massive snake.

This eerie scene unfolded in India’s Uttar Pradesh when a man parked his bike on the side of the railway crossing and left for a brief period, an Indian media outlet reported.

Upon returning to his motorcycle, the young man found a snake taking over his bike slithering over its tank.

The snake which had moved up to the bike’s fuel tank attracted by passers who were terrified by the shocking scenario. Meanwhile, the reptile was unfazed by the crowd and stood his ground while a man was heard asking someone for a stick to scare away the snake.

यूपी अमेठी क्रासिंग बंद होने के चलते खड़ी बाइक पर चढ़ा सांप,बाइक पर सांप देख बाइक सवार युवक छोड़कर भागा,सांप का वीडियो बनाकर सोशल मीडिया पर किया वायरल,गांधी नगर के छतोह रोड पर स्थित रेलवे क्रासिंग का मामला. pic.twitter.com/Fjhb6LVJ3z — Dinesh Tripathi (@Dineshtripthi) April 1, 2024

The viral video of the incident showed that the snake was only visible via the mobile phones’ flashlights as darkness made it harder for onlookers to identify the reptile.

It is pertinent to mention that killing snakes is illegal under India’s Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The act prohibits hunting or possessing snakes, and their body parts or venom.

Last month, researchers in the Amazon discovered the world’s largest snake species – an enormous green anaconda – in Ecuador’s rainforest that split off from its closest relatives 10 million years ago though they still nearly look identical to this day.

A video shared online shows the scale of these 20-foot-long (6.1-meter-long) reptiles as one of the researchers, Dutch biologist Freek Vonk, swims alongside a giant 200-kilo (441-pound) specimen.

It was thought that there was only one species of green anaconda in the wild, the Eunectes murinus, but the scientific journal Diversity revealed that the new “northern green anaconda” belongs to a different, new species, Eunectes akiyama.