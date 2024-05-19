VIRAL: Matthew Hayden’s daughter Grace indulges in biryani

Former Australian batter Matthew Hayden’s daughter Grace indulged in famous Asian cuisine biryani at a local restaurant in India, a video of which is going viral on social media.

Grance, currently working as a TV presenter for Star Sports India, won hearts after the viral video showed her asking Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fans the best way to eat biryani.

During her interaction with the fans, Grace Hayden revealed that she wore an orange dress to match the SRH team colour.

The 21-year-old was also seen hanging out with SRH fans and discussing their performance in the IPL 2024.

After she was told that the best way to enjoy biryani was to eat it with hands, Grace ditched the spoon and began eating the dish with her hands.

Star Sports shared the video on its X account writing, “Biryani in Hyderabad is an emotion! Experience the essence of Hyderabad with Grace Hayden as she indulges in the iconic Hyderabadi Biryani alongside passionate Sun Risers fans!”

Last year, then vice-captain of Pakistan cricket team Shadab Khan jokingly blamed Hyderabadi biryani for the poor fielding performance of the team after Pakistan lost their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match against Australia by 14 runs in India.

“We are eating Hyderabadi biryani daily, we love it. That’s why we are a bit slow in the field,” he said.