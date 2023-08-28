A day ‘with you’: Mawra Hocane vibes on AP Dhillon’s hit

Practically like the rest of the world, actor Mawra Hocane is also vibing on AP Dillon’s latest hit ‘With You’ in the new reel.

Taking to her Instagram handle over the weekend, Mawra Hocane treated her millions of followers with a new lip-sync reel as she jammed on Indian Punjabi singer, AP Dhillon’s lovestruck track ‘With You’, throughout her shoot day for a fashion brand.

“A day ‘with you’ on loop ➰please tell me I am not the only one obsessed with this song 🎶” she wrote in the caption of the reel, which has been watched by thousands of Instagrammers till now and received love from her fans in the form of likes and comments.

It should be noted here that the ‘Insane’ hitmaker dedicated his latest single to his ladylove, actor Banita Sandhu (of ‘October’ fame), earlier this month. The music video for ‘With You’, featuring the romantic moments of the couple from their recent getaway, made Dhillon ‘perfect boyfriend’ goals for the millions out there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hocane has earned acclaim for her stellar performances not only in Pakistani films and dramas including ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Aani 2’, ‘Main Gunehgar Nahi’, ‘Mere Harjai’ and ‘Main Bushra’ but also in the Bollywood movie ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’.

