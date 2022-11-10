Maya Ali wins social media with latest pictures

Latest pictures of actor Maya Ali in a purple outfit are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

“She chose herself and the game changed…!!” the caption of Maya Ali’s viral pictures read. Thousands of Instagram users, which included her fellow celebrity Saba Qamar, liked her recent social media posts.

They complimented her looks with their heartwarming comments. Here’s what they had to say.

She is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram with millions of followers. Earlier, the celebrity looked ravishing in a series of pictures which she posted on the picture-sharing social media application Instagram.

Apart from her massive fanbase online, Maya Ali is loved by millions in real life as well, thanks to her stellar performances in a number of acclaimed dramas and films.

She especially received praise for her portrayal of lead characters in the drama “Pehli Si Muhabbat” and the rom-com flick “Parey Hut Love‘.

Comments