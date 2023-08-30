“Mayi Ri’: Rimha Ahmed bids farewell to Amna via sweet post

Actress and model Rimha Ahmed bid farewell to the serial ‘Mayi Ri’ and her character Amna in a sweet Instagram post.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Rimha Ahmed essayed Amna in ‘Mayi Ri,’ which highlights the problems caused by child marriages. Her character was in love with Fakhir (Samar Abbas).

However, they did not get married as Fakhir married Annie (Aina Asif) out of societal pressure.

Amna couldn’t bear to see Fakhir and Annie together. She decided to leave Pakistan to study in the United States.

Rimha Ahmed bid farewell to ‘Mayi Ri‘ by sharing the scene in which Amna was ending things with Fakhir.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rimha Ahmed (@rimhahmed)

Rimha Ahmed said Amna set off for a new chapter abroad. She said the pain in her eyes and the silent ache of leaving behind a cherished connection with Fakhir touched her heart.

“Her eyes held a mix of pain and determination, and Even though she was a whirlwind of emotions inside but still she put on a strong front, a testament to her resilient spirit,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rimha Ahmed (@rimhahmed)

Rimha Ahmed described Amna as a character who was mature beyond her years. She said essaying her was an amazing experience that made her really happy.

She thanked director Syed Meesam Naqvi for supporting her in the “emotional ride”.

“Really appreciate your support and trust in me to bring Amna’s character to life, your insight and support added layers to Amna’s story,” she wrote.

The actress said she was honoured to have been part of the remarkable experience.

Related – Rimha Ahmed shares life-lesson in viral Instagram post