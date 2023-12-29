WATCH: Meat shop owner shot dead in broad daylight

A horrifying murder incident was reported from India’s Bihar state where a meat shop owner was shot dead by two bike-borne armed men in broad daylight.

The victim was identified as Afroz Khatri who ran a meat shop in the Rambagh Chowk area in the Muzaffarpur district of the state.

The targeted attack was captured on CCTV, showing Khatri walking on the road when two bike-borne armed assailants approached him from behind and shot him dead on the spot.

Police said the motive behind Khatri’s brazen murder is being investigated and the suspects are being identified.