25.9 C
Karachi
Friday, December 29, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

WATCH: Meat shop owner shot dead in broad daylight

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A horrifying murder incident was reported from India’s Bihar state where a meat shop owner was shot dead by two bike-borne armed men in broad daylight.

The victim was identified as Afroz Khatri who ran a meat shop in the Rambagh Chowk area in the Muzaffarpur district of the state.

The targeted attack was captured on CCTV, showing Khatri walking on the road when two bike-borne armed assailants approached him from behind and shot him dead on the spot.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: (Warning: Graphic content. Viewer discretion advised)

Police said the motive behind Khatri’s brazen murder is being investigated and the suspects are being identified.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.