FloodsinPakistan: Meera performs in New York to raise flood relief funds

The latest video of Lollywood diva Meera Jee is going viral on the internet; she performed in New York City to raise funds for flood relief.

Film star shared a series of pictures and videos on her account on the photo and video sharing application, Monday, from her performance in the US city, where she put up an incredible show to attract the audience for fundraising of flood affectees in Pakistan.

“Today I performed in New York to raise money for flood victims,” she announced in the caption of the now-viral video, which sees Meera perform for the crowd at the Brooklyn fundraising event.

Furthermore, the actor requested Muslims around the world to join hands in the noble cause. “Let’s just open our hearts and homes to the families of flood victims. Together, we can accomplish anything,” she noted.

Meera added, “Being an artist and the most sensitive element of the society, I am willing to perform for flood victims anywhere in the world as long as at least one bereaved family is able to have a roof over their heads.”

Concluding her appeal, Meera requested the fans to come forward and support the great cause.

It is pertinent to mention that the recent torrential rains and floods that wreaked havoc in multiple provinces of Pakistan have washed away a number of villages and crops and left thousands homeless. While the Balochistan and Sindh provinces are the worst-affected regions by the climate catastrophe, overnight flooding from the Swat River has hit the north-western province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well.

