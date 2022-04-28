Meerkats put team effort to save young from snake attack; video goes viral

A video of a meerkat family putting on a team effort to save a young one from a snake attack is going viral across social media.

The viral video, shared on National Geographic says a young meerkat facing a venomous cobra alone. It seemed to be in trouble. He cried for help and his family come to its aid.

The adults advance toward the cobra from its front and back. They are aware that the entire family would be in a predicament if they failed to make the snake leave their territory.

They did not kill the snake but managed to scare it away with their numbers game.

It is pertinent to mention that meerkat is immunized to the venom of some snakes as it belongs to the mongoose family.

Some parts of the world see people keeping meerkats as pets to deter snake attacks.

