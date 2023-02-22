Man with world’s longest tongue shows unique talent

The man from the United States (U.S.) who holds the record for the world’s longest tongue showed off a unique talent during his first visit to the United Kingdom.

Nick Stoeberl has the longest tongue (male) with a measurement of 10.1 cm. He appeared in This Morning during his first visit to the UK and used his tongue to show off his painting skills.

Hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were in disbelief when they saw Nick wrap his tongue in a cling film to paint a portrait of them.

Meet the Guinness World Record holder for the world’s longest tongue! 👅 pic.twitter.com/xQrTcZReRe — This Morning (@thismorning) February 20, 2023

While revealing his artwork, Nick said, “It’s hard to capture the beauty of you both, but I did my best.”

Nick has made as much as Rs 99,000 by selling his paintings online.

On the other hand, the record for the longest tongue of a female is held by Chanel Tapper with a measurement of 9.75 cm.

Comments