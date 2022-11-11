Men thrash restaurant staff over late biryani order, video goes viral

A disturbing video of three men ruthlessly attacking a restaurant employee after their late biryani order got canceled is going viral on Twittter.

THE VIDEO IS SENSITIIVE AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

Location: Greater Noida

Reason: Biryani order late

All 3 thugs arrested by @noidapolice pic.twitter.com/7qEdXNeChu — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) November 10, 2022

The viral video showed Manoj, Rravesh and Krish sitting a table in Zauk Restaurant in Zauk Mall and waiting for their biryani. One of them got angry and began assaulting a staff member working on the computer.

The victim was dragged across the floor by his neck. The attackers did not stop and took him outside the restaurant and kept assaulting.

The disturbing clip has millions of views with thousands of likes and retweets. They slammed the three attackers over the incident.

If you don’t like the service go elsewhere. Don’t blame the business, food preparation takes time. Or go to a fast food restaurant. — You Know Who (@MrUrvish) November 10, 2022

This culture of hitting does not happen overnight. Right from childhood they are taught to b aggressive and rude — Janani80 (@Janani802) November 10, 2022

Beating a low wage earner in retail, they must be really proud of themselves — vadapallichaitu (@vadapallichaitu) November 10, 2022

Its really about time that general public and the police work to protect the rights, lives and dignity of our workforce. — Meow (@GeneralMeow61) November 11, 2022

The attackers got arrested and a case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 147 (punishment for rioting) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

It is pertinent to mention that there are stories of restaurant employees getting attacked and even murdered due to petty reasons about their food.

A customer shot a waiter dead at an eatery on the outskirts of Paris, apparently enraged at being made to wait for a sandwich, a source close to the investigation said Saturday.

The waiter’s colleagues called police after he was shot in the shoulder with a handgun in the Noisy-le-Grand suburb east of Paris on Friday night, the source said.

Attempts to revive the 28-year-old failed and he died at the scene.

The gunman, who a witness said lost his temper “as his sandwich wasn’t prepared quickly enough”, fled the scene.

