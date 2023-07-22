Aruba Mirza recalls going “missing” during childhood

‘Meray Hi Rehna‘ actress Aruba Mirza on Friday revealed that she once went “missing” during childhood.

The actress talked about her personal and professional lives in the ARY Zindagi show ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo‘.

Aruba Mirza told the host that she was born in Karachi but spent her childhood in Islamabad where she went “missing” as a child after she went to a park, met another girl and due to her own friendly nature, went to her house on her insistence without informing her mother.

She said her mother started looking for her after she was nowhere to be found while she played in the other house. The actress added that her mother got the announcement of the disappearance of a “fat girl in a pink dress with a mole on the cheek” in a mosque.

Aruba Mirza said her friend’s mother, who didn’t realize she was the missing child, wondered if it was a kidnapping case. It dawned on her later after noticing that she had the same features.

The actress said her friend’s mother dropped her home. She added her mother scolded her for her behaviour.

Aruba Mirza is playing a pivotal role in the popular ARY Digital play ‘Meray Hi Rehna‘.