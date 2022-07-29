Merub Ali’s new TikTok video goes viral

Actor and model Merub Ali’s latest TikTok video with her brother is going viral across social media platforms.

The viral video showed her and her brother mimicking dialogues. The caption read, “Main burger hoon???!!”

The clip got thousands of views and likes by netizens. Here’s how they reacted.

“Love this 😂❤️”

“Fav duo fr😍❤️”

“Meerub is cute yr❤️”

Merub Ali enjoys a huge following on her social media accounts where she often shares glimpses of her modelling assignments along with her personal life with her beau, Asim Azhar.

For those unversed, Merub Ali got engaged to Pakistan’s famed singer Asim Azhar earlier this year. The two simultaneously shared glimpses of the close-knit affair on their respective social media handles and wrote: “With the grace of Allah Almighty and our parent’s duas, we announce our Imam Zamin – engagement.”

The singer-actor duo was seen together in the blockbuster serial Sinf-e-Aahan. They have been childhood friends and often made public appearances together before making their relationship official.

