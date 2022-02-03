Viral: Merub and Javeria Saud film a hilarious TikTok video

Actor Merub Ali shared her latest TikTok video with Javeria Saud on social media Instagram and it is viral.

She reenacted the ‘kya main achi actress hoon? C’mon Mahi tum aik star ho (Am I a good actor? C’mon Mahi. You are a star)” dialogue from the Bollywood movie Heroine with her fellow actor.

Suddenly, veteran actor and director Saifee Hasan photobombed the viral video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Merub Ali (@meruub)

The role of Mahi was played by actor Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Merub Ali has at least 573,000 followers on Instagram. She keeps the fans updated by sharing clips of her photoshoots and projects’ BTS.

Earlier, the celebrity paid a visit to the Faisal Mosque in the capital Islamabad. She shared a click on her Instagram profile as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Merub Ali (@meruub)

The celebrity is currently seen in the super hit ARY Digital serial Sinf-e-Aahan alongside Sajal Aly, Ramsha Khan, Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa, Kubra Khan, Syra Yousuf and Dananeer Mobeen.

The show tis about six courageous women and their inspirational devotion to become a part of the Pakistan Army. It is a presentation of Inter-Services Public Relations. The serial is written by Umera Ahmed and directed by Nadeem Baig.

