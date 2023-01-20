Michael Clarke gets slapped by girlfriend, video goes viral

A video of former Australia cricketer Michael Clarke getting slapped by his girlfriend Jade Yarbrough is going viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral video showed Jade Yarbrough screaming and then slapping the shirtless cricketer.

According to reports, they got into a spat after Jade Yarbrough accused Michael Clarke, who led Australia to the ICC Cricket World Cup win in 2015, of cheating on her with his ex Pip Edwards.

The former cricketer tried to reason with her by saying he did not do it.

The incident, which is being considered a case of domestic violence, happened on January 10th but the viral video got leaked a few days ago. They have not been seen together since then.

Related – Michael Clarke breaks down during Phillip Hughes tribute

Police opened an investigation. Pip Edwards has distanced herself from the controversy and took a brutal swipe at the former captain.

“This is not my circus,” she said as quoted by a foreign news agency. “Yet again, Michael in his true nature has not taken responsibility for his actions and I was blatantly lied to.”

It is pertinent to mention that the batter was in a relationship with Pip Edwards after his divorce from Kyly in 2019. The former cricketer then ended his relationship with her in December 2021. He started a relationship with Jade Yarbrough then.

According to a report, Michael Clarke was begging Jade Yarbrough to restart their relationship.

Comments