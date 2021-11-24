VIRAL: Minal Khan writes heartfelt note for Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Actor Minal Khan wrote a heartfelt note for husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in Instagram pictures that went viral.

The loving couple is seen posing for a picture together. It got millions of likes on the photo and video-sharing social media application.

“Look inside you’ll find a deeper love. The kind that only comes from high above ❤️” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram replied to the Minal Khan’s post with a heart emoji.

The couple, who announced their engagement last May, got married on September 10 in a fairy-tale event that was attended by close family and friends.

The actor regularly shares pictures of the couple on Instagram to keep the fans updated about the happenings. They also share images of them together in exotic locations across the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

The previous pictures and videos of her with her husband went viral on social media and got thousands of likes from the users.

Moreover, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram posted an Instagram story in which the couple were seen on a flight with Hania Aamir, who he called his “new friend”.

The celebrity took to social media application Instagram to share the pictures with her fans.

