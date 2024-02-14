Minor dies after mother put her in oven instead of crib

In a shocking and bizarre incident that went viral on the internet, a one-month-old baby died after her mother mistakenly put her in an oven instead of crib.

The incident occurred in Missouri, United States where a baby girl, who was just about a month old, died after reportedly, her mother put her in an oven instead of a crib ‘by mistake’.

According to media reports, this accident took place last week, when the infant was declared dead after her mother’s ‘mistake’; the lady has been charged with endangering the welfare of the child.

The City Police have narrated the incident and said that Mariah Thomas the mother of the minor was putting her daughter to sleep and accidentally, put her in an oven instead of a crib. The baby’s clothes had blackened and had burnt into the diaper; there was smoke smell in the house. The police further informed that the baby was not breathing and was declared dead.

The court records said that the grandfather of the baby had informed the investigators that he was given a call by his daughter around 1:00 PM on Friday who expressed concern about the baby.

When the baby’s grandfather reached her house, he could smell the smoke and saw the baby in the crib. The grandfather revealed he was informed by Mariah Thomas that she “was putting her child down for a nap and accidentally placed the child in the oven instead of the crib”.

Even though Mariah Thomas chose to remain silent under Fifth Amendment Rights, a case against her has been filed for endangering the life of a child that carries a prison sentence between 10 to 30 years.