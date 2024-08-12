VIRAL: Minor girl crushed by SUV in mall parking lot

A tragic incident was reported from India’s Agra city where a minor girl was reportedly crushed by an SUV in the parking lot at Cosmos Mall

The incident, which occurred on August 6 around 10 PM, was captured on camera and has since been went viral on social media.

In the viral CCTV footage, Rudrika – the minor girl – can be seen playing with her 10-year-old brother while their parents, Jaideep and his wife, were busy checking items in a trolley.

In a split second, Rudrika wandered towards an SUV, which was reversing in the parking lot.

The driver, seemingly unaware of the child’s presence, moved the vehicle forward, unknowingly crushing the little girl beneath it.

TRIGGER WARNING

The parents, initially unaware of the tragedy unfolding, were alerted by the sound of their daughter’s cries. The mother quickly rushed to the SUV, pulling Rudrika from under the vehicle with the help of bystanders.

Jaideep, the father, then carried his injured daughter into the very car that had struck her and rushed to the hospital.

Sadly, despite their efforts, Rudrika succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene immediately after dropping the family at the hospital.