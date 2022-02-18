Saved by boxes! Moment teenager staring at his phone plunges through open trapdoor – but has a soft landing

A video of a man looking at his mobile phone before falling into an open trapdoor and being saved by boxes is viral.

The 19-year-old Abdullah Mut was busy on his mobile phone and could not see the open hatch in front of him and plunged into the basement. We then see him landing and sitting on the boxes that broke his fall and let him escape from serious injuries.

Abdullah Mut, speaking with the media, said that the goods were being unloaded on the day of the incident.

“I don’t know how it happened,” he said as quoted in the report by the UK-based news agency Daily Mail. “I had my mobile phone in my hand and I was busy with work at that moment.

“I didn’t see it and I fell down. By chance, I landed on a stack of boxes. They were unloading goods that day. Then I went back to my office.”

A witness said that the teenager asked the helpers as to why the trapdoor was opened and where were his glasses.

“He suddenly fell and ended up sitting on the boxes. If he had fallen the whole way, he would have at least broken his arms and legs,” he said.

