Miss Sri Lanka afterparty turns into chaos, videos go viral

A brawl erupted between guests during the afterparty of this year’s Miss Sri Lanka beauty pageant in the United States and its videos are going viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Twitter user Under The Coconut Tree shared the viral videos in which close to 30 people were locking horns and exchanging blows following the beauty pageant in New York state’s Staten Island.

Miss Sri Lanka New York after party. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️👊🤛 pic.twitter.com/VIG09wgSPx — Under The Coconut Tree (@Toddy_Lad) October 23, 2022

Miss Sri Lanka New York after party – video 2 pic.twitter.com/sp94xPe4lK — Under The Coconut Tree (@Toddy_Lad) October 23, 2022

A foreign news agency reported that the reason for the brawl was unclear, adding many people got arrested.

The organizers stated that the event was organized to help Sri Lankans during the tough economic, political and social situation.

Related – Sri Lanka consumer inflation hits record 73.7% in September

Sujani Fernando, who was one of the event’s organizers, said the incident sent a wrong impression of Sri Lanka. She added that fights happen in any culture and nationality.

“Sri Lankans are good people,” she said as quoted in the report. “It’s just a fight – fights happen, and kids fight. That happens in any culture, and any nationality, it doesn’t have to be Sri Lankans. We’re not that type of people.”

Comments