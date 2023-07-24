Tom Cruise has hilarious fan moment, video goes viral

Intro: Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, who is basking in the success of his latest outing ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One‘ had fans laughing with his quirky reply to a woman who confessed her love for him.

An Instagram user shared a video of the woman’s hilarious interaction with the actor at the premiere of his film on Instagram. The fan recalled how her mother confessed her crush on Tom Cruise to her father some 30 years back before she did the same later.

Tom Cruise jokingly replied, “I hope your dad’s ok with that.”

It is pertinent to mention that Tom Cruise amazed audiences in ‘Mission: Impossible 7‘. The actor put his life on the line to entertain audiences by performing jaw-dropping stunts.

In the film, spy agent Ethan Hunt and the Impossible Mission Force (IMF) track down a dangerous weapon that threatens humanity. A deadly race started after the fate of the world becomes at stake.

Apart from Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Rebecca Ferguson will be seen as Grace and Ilsa Faust respectively. The rest of the cast includes Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, Cary Elwes, Shea Whigham, Indira Varma and Ving Rhames.

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, one of the highest-paid actors, was paid between $12-14 million for his latest film ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One‘.

His pay for ‘Mission: Impossible 7‘ was peanuts compared to what he pocketed for other movies in the series.

He got paid between $70-100 million per project because of production credits. A report stated that he pocketed $100 million to work in ‘The War of the Worlds’ and collected $68 million for ‘Vanilla Sky‘.