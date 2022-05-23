Trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One released

The trailer for the much-awaited Tom Cruise film Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has been released and is going viral.

The trailer of the film, which will be the seventh instalment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, was uploaded by Paramount Pictures.

It is time to pick a side. Watch the official teaser trailer for #MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning Part One starring @TomCruise. Coming to theatres 2023. @MissionFilm pic.twitter.com/ocMo5U6CV7 — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountPics) May 23, 2022

The plot of the upcoming movie, which is expected to release on June 14 next year, is not revealed as yet.

Tom Cruise will reprise his role as Ethan Hunt. Hayley Atwell and Rebecca Ferguson will be seen as Grace and Ilsa Faust respectively.

The rest of the cast includes Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, Cary Elwes, Shea Whigham, Indira Varma and Ving Rhames.

The direction of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is helmed by Christopher McQuarrie. He has co-written the film with Bruce Geller.

Moreover, he has co-produced the film with Tom Cruise, J.J. Abrams, David Ellison, Bradley J. Fischer, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jake Myers, Brian Oliver and Marco Valerio Pugini.

